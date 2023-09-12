Register
Celtic confirm 26-man Champions League squad as Maik Nawrocki headlines list of notable absentees - gallery

Polish defender Maik Nawrocki, Australian winger Marco Tilio and South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu failed to make the cut.

By Lewis Anderson, Declan McConville
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST

Celtic’s Champions League squad has been released by UEFA - with Brendan Rodgers leaving three of his summer signings OUT including Maik Nawrocki.

The Hoops boss has named strong 26-man squad for tough group stages fixtures against Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord over the coming months.

However, there is no place for several new recruits with Polish central defender Nawrocki joining injured former Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio and South Korean midfielder Kwon Heok-kyu in missing out.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and fringe player James McCarthy are also excluded, but there is a spot for centre-back Stephen Welsh.

The Scottish champions took their place back at Europe’s top table by winning the Scottish Premiership title last season under previous boss Ange Postecoglou. Now Rodgers is the man tasked with improving their European form this term.

Here is the 26-man Celtic squad confirmed by Rodgers ahead of next week’s opener against Feyenoord:

1. Brendan Rodgers

Goalkeeper

2. Joe Hart

Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper

3. Scott Bain

Goalkeeper

Central Defender

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers

Central Defender

