Polish defender Maik Nawrocki, Australian winger Marco Tilio and South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu failed to make the cut.

The Hoops boss has named strong 26-man squad for tough group stages fixtures against Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord over the coming months.

However, there is no place for several new recruits with Polish central defender Nawrocki joining injured former Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio and South Korean midfielder Kwon Heok-kyu in missing out.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and fringe player James McCarthy are also excluded, but there is a spot for centre-back Stephen Welsh.

The Scottish champions took their place back at Europe’s top table by winning the Scottish Premiership title last season under previous boss Ange Postecoglou. Now Rodgers is the man tasked with improving their European form this term.

Here is the 26-man Celtic squad confirmed by Rodgers ahead of next week’s opener against Feyenoord:

1 . Brendan Rodgers Brendan Rodgers has selected his 26 man squad for this seasons Champions League.

2 . Joe Hart Goalkeeper

3 . Scott Bain Goalkeeper