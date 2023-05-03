Celtic have confirmed the first pre-season match of their exciting summer tour to the Far East - with English Premier League outfit Wolves providing the opposition for Ange Postecoglou’s side in South Korea.

The Hoops announced their travel plans in preparation for the 2023/24 season on Tuesday, with a visit to Japan also scheduled where they are expected to play further glamour friendlies.

The trip will act as a homecoming for Celtic’s SIX-strong Asian contingent; Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda, Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata, while South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu could line up against his fellow countryman and Wolves frontman Hwang Hee-chan, who starred for his country at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

A date and time has now been fixed for their showdown against Julen Lopetegui’s side, who currently sit in 14th spot in the Premier League table and seven points clear of the relegation zone. The match will take place at the 44,000-seater Big Bird Stadium in Suwon on July 26. Kick-off has been set for 7.30pm.

The Parkhead club have previously faced Wolves in friendly action on a number of occasions, most recently in July 2011 when goals from Jamie O’Hara and Czech youngster Filip Twardzik handed the visitors a 2-0 pre-season win at Celtic Park against Neil Lennon’s side which featured Korean defender Cha Du-Ri.

The Midlands club are also due to face Jose Mourinho’s Roma on July 29 and local K-League 1 side Incheon United on August 1 in the same country. These three matches are being brought to South Korea by a newly-formed partnership between Stadium X and Untouchable Sport Group (USG).

The clash will form an important part of Celtic’s pre-season plans which also includes a European training camp before they venture east and will also provide the chance for Asian fans to watch and cheer on their heroes in person.

Jaehyung AHN, a Tour Director and the CEO of USG said: “South Korean football is getting the recognition at a global level. More and more of our stars are playing in the various European football leagues and as an organization and a proud supporter of South Korean football, we want to do our part in getting even more awareness out there.