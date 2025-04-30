Celtic contract expirations: When does each player's deal run out?

Celtic have clinched the Scottish Premiership title once again, extending their reign to four consecutive seasons. Their triumph puts them another step towards claiming the treble this season, with just the Scottish Cup left to wrap up.

The Hoops will soon turn their attention to the summer transfer window and they have already been linked with some exciting new potential signings. Celtic could also part ways with some of their own players but the amount of cash they can squeeze from rival clubs depends on each contract situation.

We’ve taken a look at the full list of senior Celtic players and when each of their contracts are due to run out.

1 . Jeffrey Schlupp Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

2 . Greg Taylor Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

3 . James Forrest Contract expires: 2026 | Getty Images

4 . Scott Bain Contract expires: 2026 | Getty Images