Register
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Celtic contracts: When each of the 41 first-team deals expire amid Reo Hatate talks - gallery

A look at the Celtic contract situation to see when each of the players’ deals expire.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 19:05 BST

Celtic have enjoyed a fine start to the season so far, but what does their contract situation look like ahead of January?

The Bhoys have a two-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership having enjoyed a strong summer transfer window, but they can now concentrate on tying some key players down to new contracts ahead of January, given there will likely be interest in some of their most talented players, and talks are already ongoing with Reo Hatate.

With that in mind, we have rounded up the full Celtic squad to see when each of the players’ deals expire.

1.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

May 2024

2. Joe Hart (35) - Goalkeeper

May 2024 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

May 2024 (Very likely to leave)

3. Vasilis Barkas (28) - Goalkeeper

May 2024 (Very likely to leave) Photo: Claus Fisker - SNS Group

May 2024

4. Scott Bain (30) - Goalkeeper

May 2024 Photo: SNS Group

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish Premiership