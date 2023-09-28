Celtic contracts: When each of the 41 first-team deals expire amid Reo Hatate talks - gallery
A look at the Celtic contract situation to see when each of the players’ deals expire.
Celtic have enjoyed a fine start to the season so far, but what does their contract situation look like ahead of January?
The Bhoys have a two-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership having enjoyed a strong summer transfer window, but they can now concentrate on tying some key players down to new contracts ahead of January, given there will likely be interest in some of their most talented players, and talks are already ongoing with Reo Hatate.
With that in mind, we have rounded up the full Celtic squad to see when each of the players’ deals expire.