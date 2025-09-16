Celtic’s win over Kilmarnock continues to be a topic of conversation following a controversial incident.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic’s clash with Kilmarnock sparked plenty of discussion after a last ditch penalty ensured the Hoops continued their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run.

The reigning champions top the table ahead of Hearts on goal difference, thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s stoppage time spot-kick conversion. However, the goal has divided plenty of fans and professionals alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a VAR check, the decision went in Celtic’s direction and the SFA released its guidance on the outcome.

“The penalty was awarded for handball by the Kilmarnock defender whose arm is in an unnatural position. A deflection doesn’t always negate a handball offence. He doesn’t know where ball is going and his arm is up in an unnatural position to block a shot,” the statement read.

Former Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart appeared on the latest episode of the Scottish Football Social Club. Along with host Darrell Currie, the two let loose on penalty call and the wider impact of VAR on Scottish football.

Celtic penalty decision vs Kilmarnock slammed

Reading the SFA statement, Stewart called out the decision to rule in the favour of Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This nonsense about unnatural position... it’s total garbage,” the former Scotland international said. “The hand is in a natural position. It’s not a penalty.

“They’re projecting that onto Lewis Mayo, saying he’s trying to block a shot. Hutts [Alan Hutton] will tell you and I’m telling you, when you’re playing football, I would say it’s probably less than one percent of the time when it hits somebody’s hand that they are deliberately trying to block.”

Kilmarnock were denied a big point against the Glasgow powerhouses and are currently eighth in the table. They are yet to get their first win on the board, while Celtic continue their unbeaten run.

VAR a bigger issue in Scottish football, says Darrell Currie

Currie then went on his own rant about the standard of VAR officials and drew on previous errors made by the ever-divisive technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think we’ve got enough good officials to have VAR. I get it’s helped at times but it’s also cost teams. My feeling is, is that it’s going to cause so much division long-term if this continues to happen,” the presenter said.

“There are too many shocking decisions and then you even get guidance during the summer and they don’t stick with their own guidance. Then they change the guidance right after the game to suit their own narrative, it’s honestly at a pathetic point now. It’s an embarrassment to Scottish football, I don’t know how it can continue like this.”