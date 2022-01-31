Striker Albian Ajeti and full-back Adam Montgomery looked to be on the brink of exiting Parkhead this month

Celtic flop Albian Ajeti will NOT be joining his former club FC Basel after the Swiss outfit opted to ‘look elsewhere’ for a new striker due to issues regarding his salary.

The 24-year-old joined the Hoops in the summer of 2020 from West Ham United for £4.5million but the frontman has failed to hold down a regular starting spot at Parkhead.

Reports in Switzerland had previously stated that Basel were weighing up an approach for the striker after top scorer Arthur Cabral completed his move to Italian side Fiorentina.

Albian Ajeti hit his second goal in as many pre-season games as Celtic defeated Charlton in Wales

However, according to Basler Zeitung, Ajeti’s current wage packet would not fit the club’s financial model with a permanent transfer likely to prove “too expensive”.

The Super League club’s sporting director, Philipp Kaufmann hinted yesterday that there may be financial obstacles in the way and that now appears to have been a major stumbling block.

He said: “We have our own financial framework. We need a strong striker who attacks the deep spaces and we need to replace Arthur Cabral as a matter of urgency.”

Ajeti has dropped down the pecking order at Celtic, despite being granted a second chance by new manager Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

He has been plagued by injuries during his time in Glasgow and hasn’t featured since limping off with a hamstring problem in Celtic’s final Europa League group stage dead-rubber against Real Betis in early-December.

It is believed the Hoops are still keen to offload the Swiss international with a European destination remaining increasingly likely.

Meanwhile, GlasgowWorld understands full-back Adam Montgomery’s proposed loan move to Kilmarnock has stalled.

The 19-year-old had been close to finalising a temporary switch to Rugby Park but that move looks to have fallen through.

However, it is understood the Hoops are still optimistic Montgomery will head out on loan before tonight’s deadline.

One player departing Parkhead is defender Osaze Urhoghide who has moved on loan to KV Oostende until the end of the season, with the Belgian side retaining an option-to-buy clause as part of the deal.

The 21-year-old full-back has found his game time limited under Ange Postecoglou since completing a summer move from Sheffield Wednesday.

Urhoghide’s only appearance in a Hoops jersey came against Real Betis last month but the Dutchman confirmed he had learned a lot from his short stint in Glasgow.

He said: “I’m a defender who doesn’t shy away from duels, I like hard defence and i always give 100 per cent for the colours of my club.

“At an absolute top club like Celtic, it is no easy task to become a regular player as a young players. i learned a lot every week during training, but now it was time for me to also make effective playing minutes.

“This is also the reason why I chose KVO. This club has a philosophy to give young players opportunities and make them better and that sounds like music to my ears.”

KV Oostende executive president Gauthier Ganaye added: “We wanted a purchase option because we strongly believe in him.