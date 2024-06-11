Getty Images

Celtic have been dealt a potential blow in their bid to land Adam Idah on a permanent deal from Norwich City.

Celtic have made no secret of their pursuit of Norwich City star Adam Idah this summer, but they may have been dealt a significant setback. Idah impressed with the Hoops on loan during the second half of last season, notably scoring the winning goal in the Scottish Cup final.

Brendan Rodgers has already made it clear that he would like to keep Idah permanently. He said after the end of the season: “For me, he was the catalyst of our season because we needed a different dimension up front. The big guy comes in, he has so much potential and played in some really important games. What I love about Adam is he is a big game player. He loves the big games and occasions.

“Hopefully we can do something. He has a long-term contract at Norwich but he is definitely one I would love to bring back here. At 23 with the potential and quality he has I think he can really push on in his career.”

But as Celtic continue their efforts to strike a deal, Football Insider have reported that Norwich’s new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup wants to see Idah in pre-season before deciding whether he is willing to lose him to the Hoops. The report comes after it was claimed Norwich were asking for at least £6million to agree a sale.

The news should be no surprise for Celtic given the change of manager at Carrow Road, though they will be concerned over a deal, given they won’t want to wait until deep into the summer with the risk of ultimately being let down. That would be a hugely risky strategy for Rodgers given the need for a striker heading into the Champions League next season.

In the meantime, Idah himself has been speaking while on international duty, admitting there is a great degree of uncertainty surrounding his future. he said: “Celtic is a massive club and built off the fans. Playing games like the Cup Final, and scoring the winner, I'm sure the fans will appreciate it and I appreciate them just as much.

