The former Aberdeen and Hibernian player joined the Hoops back in 2009 and has been an integral part of the development of several first-team players.

Tommy McIntyre has left his role as Celtic B team manager to pursure new opportunities after a coaching re-structure within the club’s academy set-up.

The 58-year-old spent 13 years within the Hoops youth system, helping to oversee the development and progression of several players into the first-team, including the likes of Callum McGregor and James Forrest.

It was announced at the start of the season that Stephen McManus would be making the move from the first-team to take charge of the side with former Under-18s coach Darren O’Dea.

BONNYRIGG, SCOTLAND - JULY 17: Celtic B head Coach Tommy McIntyre during the Lowland League Match between Bonnyrigg Rose and Celtic B at New Dundas Park on July 17, 2021, in Bonnyrigg, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

McIntyre, who guided the B team to a third place finished behind champions Bonnyrigg Rose and Glasgow rivals Rangers in their inaugural Lowland League campaign last term, departs as one of Celtic’s longest serving staff members.

A club statement added: “Tommy has left with the collective best wishes of all at the Club, and with our collective thanks for his commitment in his role.”

McIntyre told the club website: “It’s been a real honour and I have been immensly proud to serve Celtic Football Club and its supporters for the last 13 years.

“To all the manager, coaches, staff and players that I have had the privilege to work with, my sincere thanks to each and every one of them. I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the Club for so many memorable years.

“I’m extremely proud of the many successes and fantastic memories over the years, and having played a part in creating a pathway for a thriving Academy which has seen the development of so many talented players.