Celtic have announced their second signing of the day after defender Mortiz Jenz joined on a season-long loan, with the option to buy from French side Lorient.
The 23-year-old has spent the last 12 months at the Ligue 1 club after completing a move from Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport.
Jenz will strengthen the Hoops defensive options and is expected to compete with Carl Starfelt, Stephen Welsh and Christopher Jullien for a starting spot alongside first-choice centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.
The German stopper previously spent five years with Fulham and becomes the Parkhead club’s seventh summer arrival.
Commenting on his latest addition, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: “Moritz is a player we’ve been aware of for a while now, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to sign him.
“Aaron (Mooy) and Mortiz have already had the chance to meet the ret of the squad, and I’m sure they’ll settle in very quickly into what is a very welcoming group of players, and I know that our supporters will be looking forward to seeing them both in a Celtic jersey.”