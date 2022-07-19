The Hoops retain an option to buy the 23-year-old centre-back next summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Celtic have announced their second signing of the day after defender Mortiz Jenz joined on a season-long loan, with the option to buy from French side Lorient.

The 23-year-old has spent the last 12 months at the Ligue 1 club after completing a move from Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport.

Jenz will strengthen the Hoops defensive options and is expected to compete with Carl Starfelt, Stephen Welsh and Christopher Jullien for a starting spot alongside first-choice centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The German stopper previously spent five years with Fulham and becomes the Parkhead club’s seventh summer arrival.

Commenting on his latest addition, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: “Moritz is a player we’ve been aware of for a while now, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to sign him.