Celtic player ratings for the latest EA Sports FC 24 game have been leaked online ahead of its release later this month.

Celtic’s EA Sports FC 24 player ratings have been leaked, and there’s a few decisions that will raise a few eyebrows amongst the fanbase.

The renowned EA Sports game ended their association with world football governing body FIFA and it has subsequently rebranded to FC 24. It is the first time in 30 years that the name has changed, but fans will still be able to play as Celtic in their entirety.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table with three wins and one draw from their opening four league fixtures. Performances so far this season don’t count for anything in Ultimate Team, but if you want to do a Career Mode then there’s a good chance the ratings below will be higher.

Ratings for players on Ultimate Team is usually gathered by someone who nominates themselves to cover Celtic, and provide key statistics and information to EA Sports. Below are all the players that are registered with the current Hoops first-team, and their specific ratings. The article begins with the lowest rated and finishing with those who are ranked the best.

*Note that the official ratings are yet to be confirmed, and will be published by EA Sports when the EA FC 24 companion app for Ultimate Team launches later this month. Ratings are provided by the FUTScores Database, and are not 100% confirmed, and could be subject to change.

1 . Odin Thiago Holm Overall rating - 64 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Kwon Hyeon-kyu Overall rating - 66 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Scott Bain Overall rating - 66