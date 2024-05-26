Celtic are the kings of Scotland once again with plenty of players featuring in their title-winning campaign.

There was scepticism when Brendan Rodgers replaced Ange Postecoglou as manager last season. He had left the fanbase miffed with his mid-season move to Leicester City in 2019 and the Irishman knew a league title would be needed to win some of them round.

He said he’d see them in May and that he did, with another trophy day at Parkhead. Attentions now turn to next season at Celtic, where another title defence will beckon, and top stars of this season will again be called upon to deliver the goods.

Glasgow World has ranked 37 senior players and stars who have played a part in the Celtic story this season. Some are no longer with the club, some are youth products. There has been criticism at times but the ultimate job is done and here’s how the players rated.

1 . Joe Hart - 8/10 Bowing out a champion after arguably his strongest season from his 3 in Hoops. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . Scott Bain - 3/10 Promoted to number two but his couple of appearances didn't do much to convince he could step up and become number one.

3 . Benjamin Siegrist - N/A Hasn't played.