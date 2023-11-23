Celtic eye Liverpool and Man Utd target as Rangers exit likely

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In today's Old Firm transfer roundup, we'll be looking at an Irish prodigy who Celtic are keen to bring on board - even if they are set to face strong competition in the form of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Rangers could lose one of their star players in the January transfer window - he and his agent will meet with Gers boss Philippe Clement to discuss his future in the coming days.

Celtic looking at Irish wonderkid Sam Curtis

Celtic are among the clubs who are thought to be interested in a move for Irish starlet Sam Curtis. He currently plays for St. Patrick's Athletic in the Irish Premier Division - he is known for being the youngest player to ever play in the league, making his debut at the age of 15 years and 255 days.

Additionally, he has also made several appearances for the Republic of Ireland at youth level, playing for their U15, U17, U18, U19 and U21 teams.

As such, he is widely coveted by several top teams - including the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, who are also monitoring his progress. Celtic will certainly have their work cut out if they wish to land his signature.

Ridvan Yilmaz could leave Rangers in January transfer window

Ridvan Yilmaz and his agent will meet with Philippe Clement soon to negotiate his standing at the club - if the talks do not go smoothly, he could leave the Light Blues in the January transfer window.

Yilmaz's playing time decreased under the stewardship of Michael Beale, but he has returned to prominence under Clement - even if he still cannot play in the Europa League, due to him remaining unregistered for the competition.