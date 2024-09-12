Celtic are back in the Champions League this season. | SNS Group

Celtic have some glamour games to come in the Champions League.

It comes with a whole new look but Celtic fans will demand progress all the same in this year’s Champions League.

In a new revamped league phase, Brendan Rodgers’ side will take on eight matches against sides across the continent between this month and January to try and book a last 16 spot. At least, they will be keen to have a knockout play-off spot that could provide them a platform to that round.

Their campaign begins at home to Slovan Bratislava but some glamour away games are to come against Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb and Premier League side Aston Villa. Fans will already be scrambling to book up away days.

Cars, buses and trains can be used on the trip to Birmingham for action against Villa, but Manchester Airport have offered alternate paths to the rest of Europe for Celtic fans, as opposed to jetting out from Scottish airports. And Hoops fans will land in time for an iconic celebration in one of their locations. Take a look at the airport’s descriptions below.

Borussia Dortmund - October 1st

“The Scottish champions are amongst Europe’s elite once again this year and begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to last season’s beaten finalists. Dortmund is around 40 minutes by train from Dusseldorf airport, and Hoops fans will be arriving in time for Dortmund’s Oktoberfest celebrations, which run from 27 September – 5 October and are centred on a giant marquee in Wischlingen park.”

Atalanta - October 23rd

“Last season’s Europa League winners Atalanta are based in Bergamo, a small city just outside Milan. It has its own airport, the aptly named Milan-Bergamo Airport, and you can get direct flights here from Manchester with Ryanair. Take the cable car from Bergamo city centre up a steep hill to the ‘Citta Alta’, or ‘Upper Town’ – where cobbled medieval streets are well preserved, and viewpoints offer breathtaking panoramas over the city.”

Dinamo Zagreb - December 10th

“If you’re planning to watch the Bhoys in Zagreb, you can fly from Manchester to Vienna and then jump on a direct Flixbus service to the Croatian capital. The city is yet to take off as a tourist hotspot, but its claim to fame is as the home of the world’s shortest funicular, which is just 66m long and takes less than a minute from end to end.”