The CFCF have been working in partnership with UK charity Fuel Bank Foundation.

Celtic FC Foundation have announced a £400,000 contribution to aid those in fuel crisis across Scotland.

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, Celtic FC Foundation (CFCF) have moved to help support those most disadvantaged within the communities struggling to pay for domestic fuel. CFCF have fully funded this initiative and will assign fuel vouchers worth £49 to around 6,200 households, helping approximately 17,000 individuals.

Working in partnership with the Fuel Bank Foundation, the UK’s only charity focused on specifically supporting people facing fuel crisis, CFCF’s investment should alleviate the pressure for thousands of households in the coming months. The Foundation staff at Parkhead will be the initial point of contact for those seeking help.

osip Juranovic promotes a Celtic Foundation £400k donation

An additional 500 individuals will receive a winter warmer self-care pack to the value of £100. These packs will be offered to our existing programme participants living in poverty or relying on state pension. They will also be distributed to the wider community, with priority given to vulnerable, elderly people.

The winter warmer self-care packs will consist of items which will help individuals to cut energy usage through the colder months, such as a blanket, socks, hand warmers and a £30 food voucher as fridge running costs are lower when a fridge is full.

Celtic FC Foundation hope this commitment can help ease the burden faced by many families across Scotland. They are striving to help the most disadvantaged wards as identified in the Scottish Multiple Index of Deprivation. However, the Foundation welcome applications from anywhere in Scotland as long as the person is facing a demonstrable fuel crisis. Both the Foundation and the club are committed to helping people stay warm and feed themselves this winter.

Celtic FC Foundation Chief Executive, Tony Hamilton, said: “Life is becoming increasingly difficult for many people in our communities, and we must do something to help alleviate that. Energy prices today are double what they were only a year ago and, although there’s some protection with the current price cap, that is set to rise again in April.

Celtic Foundation's Tony Hamilton during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The Foundation is in a position to help some people through this investment, and, although £400,000 is a big number for us, there are so many more individuals and families needing help that we just won’t reach. Thanks to our partners and those who have donated to get us to this point. There’s something truly special about those who support the Foundation and the club in this way - and we will never take that support for granted.”

Food and fuel poverty has been a cornerstone of Celtic FC Foundation activity since the early days of the Covid pandemic - and that support will continue in the coming months through this initiative. Sadly, some people in the UK are today living without heat, light and power, often because they don’t have money to top up their prepayment meter. Alongside the Fuel Bank Foundation, we are targeting those who use a prepayment meter to offer immediate help. These people are in fuel crisis.

Head of the Fuel Bank Foundation, Matthew Cole, said: “Fuel Bank is delighted to partner with Celtic FC Foundation to provide much-needed crisis energy support. Fuel Bank first developed the concept of providing crisis help to households who prepay for energy through a mix of emergency fuel vouchers and simple and easy to action advice, and since launch have helped over 650,000 people.

Josip Juranovic promotes a Celtic Foundation £400k donation during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown