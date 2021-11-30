The 42-year-old - son of former Hoops and Scotland boss Gordon - was installed as the new favourite to land the Pools position

Gavin Strachan has reportedly turned down the vacant managerial post at Hartlepool United to remain in his coaching role at Celtic.

The 42-year-old - son of former Hoops and Scotland boss Gordon - replaced ex-Middlesbrough and Newcastle defender Jonathan Woodgate at the head of the betting yesterday.

However, the Daily Mail claim Strachan, who enjoyed a three-and-a-half year spell with the Durham outfit between 2003-2007 during his playing career, will NOT succeed Dave Challinor in the Victoria Park hotseat.

The Pools have lost their last five league games and currently linger down in 17th place in English League Two, but Strachan will not be returning to the club where he made just under 100 appearances.

Strachan became a first-team coach at Celtic in June 2020 during Neil Lennon’s Parkhead tenure, stepping into the role left by John Kennedy who was promoted to assistant manager.

He briefly took charge of first-team affairs in January after 13 members of the Hoops playing squad were told to join Lennon and Kennedy in self-isolation following a positive Covid test.

The former Peterborough coach remains a key figure of Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff and will not be returning south of the border.