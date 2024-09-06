14 popular pubs with Celtic fans: where supporters head in Glasgow before Celtic Park matches

By Kurtis Leyland

Whether you are attending a game or just want to experience the atmosphere, here are 14 of the best places to stop by before or after a match

Whether you are nipping in for a quick pint before kick-off, enjoying a delicious breakfast or drowning your sorrows after watching a defeat with friends, there is no doubt that going to a pub can be one of the best parts of being a football fan - and there is no shortage of excellent pubs to choose from either in close proximity to the iconic Celtic Park stadium or easily accessible via public transport.

With that in mind, Glasgow World has taken a close look at 14 of the best pubs to try, which can be enjoyed both as a local and as a visitor to the area.

1. Grace's

1. Grace's

Where: 16 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD

2. McChuill's

2. McChuill's

Where: 80 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1NL

3. 226 Gallowgate

3. 226 Gallowgate

Where: 226 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TS

4. The Tolbooth

4. The Tolbooth

Where: 11 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5NA

