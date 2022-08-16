The £3.75million Argentine defender was involved in a ‘road traffic offence’ in the early hours of Monday morning.

Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei has been charged with drink-driving in the early hours of Monday morning after being refused entry to a nightclub in Glasgow.

The Argentinian was arrested over a ‘road traffic offence’ by police following the Hoops dominant 5-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

It is believed the 21-year-old left-back tried to get into Lola’s nightclub in the city centre just after midnight but was denied access and was later pulled over by police.

Alexandro Bernabei has joined Celtic on a five-year deal. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The £3.75million signing from Lanus in his homeland joined the Scottish champions on a five-year-deal earlier this summer but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Parkhead club.

Hours before he was stopped, Bernabei posted a picture on his Instagram account posing with a friend outside a bar called The Anchor Line in Glasgow’s Merchant City area.

The image, which has since been deleted, was captioned in Spanish. It read: “Se me va el toro”, which translates in English to: “The bull is leaving me.”

A police spokesman said: “On Monday, 15 August, 2022, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charge with a road traffic offence in Glasgow city centre.

Alexandro Bernabei went close to scoring on his first outing at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

Bernabei was an unused substitute as Ange Postecoglou’s side stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 35 matches in Ayrshire at the weekend.