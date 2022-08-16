Celtic footballer Alexandro Bernabei arrested and charged over alleged drink-driving incident
The £3.75million Argentine defender was involved in a ‘road traffic offence’ in the early hours of Monday morning.
Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei has been charged with drink-driving in the early hours of Monday morning after being refused entry to a nightclub in Glasgow.
The Argentinian was arrested over a ‘road traffic offence’ by police following the Hoops dominant 5-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
It is believed the 21-year-old left-back tried to get into Lola’s nightclub in the city centre just after midnight but was denied access and was later pulled over by police.
The £3.75million signing from Lanus in his homeland joined the Scottish champions on a five-year-deal earlier this summer but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Parkhead club.
Hours before he was stopped, Bernabei posted a picture on his Instagram account posing with a friend outside a bar called The Anchor Line in Glasgow’s Merchant City area.
The image, which has since been deleted, was captioned in Spanish. It read: “Se me va el toro”, which translates in English to: “The bull is leaving me.”
A police spokesman said: “On Monday, 15 August, 2022, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charge with a road traffic offence in Glasgow city centre.
“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”
Bernabei was an unused substitute as Ange Postecoglou’s side stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 35 matches in Ayrshire at the weekend.
He became the first-ever Argentine to join Celtic and was viewed as a long-term replacement for Greg Taylor but he now faces an immediate uphill battle to earn his place in Postecoglou’s starting XI.