Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has experienced a much more challenging time in his second stint as Hoops manager.

In his first stint in the dugout the Northern Irishman went largely unchallenged and dominated the Premiership between 2016 and 2019.

He was unbeaten in his first season with an incredible 106 points and went on to become the first manager in Premiership history to win back-to-back domestic trebles.

This was a feat which he would have almost certainly replicated for a third consecutive time the next season if he hadn't left Glasgow mid-term for a move to Leicester City as his successor Neil Lennon swept up the remaining trophies.

Overall, Rodgers was beaten just eight times in the league across his first two and a half years in the Celtic dugout, but he has already suffered three defeats this season on his return.

Rodgers is targeting a third league title this year which would take him level with Celtic managers such as Neil Lennon and Gordon Strachan.

With that in mind we take a look at the last 12 Celtic managers and how there careers have fared after leaving Glasgow.

1 . Ange Postecoglou - Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou won five trophies in two seasons with Celtic whilst treating fans to an eye-catching brand of football. Since leaving, he has been successful in his first few months with Tottenham and is now hoping to lead the North London side back into the Champions League despite the sale of top scorer Harry Kane.

2 . John Kennedy (Caretaker manager) - Celtic assistant manager Former Celtic defender John Kennedy has had a long association with the club since his retirement. He took temporary charge of the first team for 10 games after Neil Lennon's resignation in 2021 and has since worked as assistant to both Ange Postecoglou and current boss Brendan Rodgers.

3 . Neil Lennon (2): Currently without a club Neil Lennon returned to Celtic for a second spell in 2019 and added a further two league titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup to his trophy collection. He resigned with the team 18 points adrift of league leaders Rangers in February 2021. He took charge of Omonia a year later and led them to Cypriot Cup glory, but was sacked after just six months. Is sometimes seen on Sky Sports as a pundit and has been heavily linked with the Republic of Ireland managers job.