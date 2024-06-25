Getty Images

All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as both sides step up preparations for next season.

Celtic and Rangers will now be kicking on with their preparations for next season now that Scotland’s Euro 2024 hopes have been ended. A number of Bhoys and Gers stars were involved in the Tartan Army’s effort in Germany, but they will now jet off for their holidays after a disappointing campaign.

Meanwhile, those players who have now been involved in any sort of international competition will be returning for pre-season in around a week’s time. As preparations ramp up, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the Old Firm clubs.

Idah hint

Celtic continue to push for a permanent deal for Adam Idah, and Norwich City chief Ben Knapper has hinted at a possible departure for a number of players.

Speaking to Pink Un, he said: "There's always pressure on us here because that's our model. Whether we have to, or we don't, we want to and that's what we define as success as well. Of course we always want to build a team that can win games and get promotion, and that's always going to be the ambition, but as well as doing that in order to be sustainable we have to try

"So we put pressure on ourselves to do that. Every summer is no different in that respect. That's kind of where we are and lots of conversations on-going at the minute. But it's so important that Johannes gets that chance to look at the squad and evaluate as well. And we'll be speaking continually all the way through the window.

"They're the conversations that happen between a head coach and a sporting director every day. The dynamic between these two roles is so important. We do that on every level, whether it be around players, whether it be around pre-season plans, whether it be around our environment, changes we may or may not want to make.

"That's always the way that we work. Our relationship here is about trying to push each other and to challenge each other. We want to get better. As ever it would just be a conversation and ultimately trying to arrive at what we think is the best thing to do for the organisation."

Lawrence message

Pundit Alan Hutton believes Rangers should accept an offer for Tom Lawrence if they receive one worth £5million. The Wales international has been linked with an Ibrox exit this summer, and fans will be mixed over whether a sale is a good idea given the need for investment in the squad.

“If they can get up to £5million for him, I would accept it. He’s just turned 30, he scored three goals last season.” Hutton told Football Insider. “I like him as a player and what he gives you. He’s very good in the number ten position and can also play out wide if need be. Clement has shown he can also play in midfield. But I just think the injuries are an issue, and I keep seeing these rumours coming up – whether it be Ipswich or Sheffield United, or others.