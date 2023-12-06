The latest transfer headlines surrounding the Scottish Premiership as Celtic were dealt a possible transfer blow on Wednesday

Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers will both be in action tonight as the Premiership title race continues to intensify with Brendan Rodgers' side eager to keep a tight grip on top spot.

The Hoops play host to Nick Montgomery’s in-form Hibs side who are beginning to show signs that they can climb the table after a run of six games without a defeat. Meanwhile, the Gers will travel to the capital to take on Hibs’ fierce city rivals Hearts. The Jambos also enter the match on top form after a run of four consecutive league victories. This week’s round of fixtures could play a major role in the title race, while the upcoming January transfer window could also play a pivotal role in both team’s hopes of success.

It is unclear where Celtic will aim to strengthen in the window. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has come under fire for some of his performances in recent weeks, which has prompted some Hoops fans to call for further recruitment in the goalkeeping department in the January transfer window.

One name which appeared to be very popular with some sets of supporters was former star Fraser Forster who played for Celtic for a combined four years after his loan spell from Newcastle United was made permanent.

The 6ft8 goalkeeper was hugely popular in his first spell from 2010 to 2014 as he won three league titles and two Scottish Cups. He reaffirmed his status as a fan favourite five years later when he was signed on loan from Southampton in 2019/20 in a season that saw him win a Scottish Premiership and League Cup double.

The six-time international’s existing contract at Tottenham was due to expire in the summer, but he has now put pen to paper on a new deal with Spurs, which runs until the end of the 2025 season.

