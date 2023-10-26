All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the European action continues on Thursday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic picked up a big point in the Champions League on Wednesday night, drawing at home to Atletico Madrid, while Rangers are in European action on Thursday night, facing Sparta Prague.

The Bhoys are finally off the mark in terms of points in the Champions League, while Rangers already have three on the board in the Europa League, and all three of their rivals also have three points at this stage. Ahead of Thursday night’s action, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both of Glasgow’s biggest clubs.

Cotcher interest

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers are said to be interested in a move for Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher. Cotcher has been attracting attention from a number of clubs amid impressive performances for Sunderland’s under-18s, contibuting 10 goals in 19 outings last season, and he is still only 17 years of age.

As per the Sunerland Echo, Cotcher recently played for Arsenal’s youth side as part of a trial of sorts, and the Gunners are not the only side interested. It’s claimed Brighton also join Rangers in eyeing a possible deal for the youngster, who can be signed for minimal cost due to the fact he is still only on a scholarship deal witht he Black Cats.

Lunin update

A fresh update has emerged surrounding the future of reported Celtic transfer target Andrey Lunin. The Real Madrid goalkeeper is said to be unhappy with his current situation in the Spanish capital. Relevo report that Lunin is unhappy that he wasn’t given the opportunity to challenge for the number one spot after Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious knee injury.