Celtic's Callum McGregor shakes hands with Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the Celtic team that is set to take on Hearts - with his Callum McGregor fear confirmed

The boss confirmed that the influential club captain was subbed at half-time against Dundee after feeling something in his Achilles area. It has been enough to force him out of the Tynecastle clash with huge incentives.

Victory would put Celtic back to the top of the Premiership table. They could have been heading into this five points behind rivals Rangers but they suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday to leave the door open.

Rodgers said of McGregor at his Friday press conference: “Callum came off at half-time during the week, he felt his Achilles a little bit and his calf.

"And I know from speaking to him that at this time of the year he normally does feel it a little bit because he obviously plays so much, so we just have to assess that and see where he is at over the next 24 hours. Otherwise we are pretty much the same, the guys are in good health and good spirits, so we are ready for the weekend.”

Celtic starting XI: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Iwata, Bernardo, O'Riley, Yang, Idah, Maeda