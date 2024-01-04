The Portuguese winger could now be available for a cut-price transfer fee after spending just six months in Saudi Arabia.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Celtic hero Jota is among a list of several high-profile Saudi Pro League players poised to return to Europe this month as he looks set to end his Al-Ittihad exile.

According to outlet Hi Koura, the out-of-favour Portuguese winger will depart on a "free" transfer in January after struggling to make an impact in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Hoops sensation completed a life-changing £25million move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window but found his game time limited due to being excluded from Ittihad's domestic squad by previous boss Nuno Espirito Santo. He was only restricted to making five appearances in friendlies and Asian Champions League matches.

Loading....

But it appears as though the 24-year-old will finally be allowed to depart the club for a cut-price deal after just six months, with Ittihad understood to be happy to "rip up" the player's contract as he looks to pursue other opportunities.