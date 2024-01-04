Celtic hero poised for 'free' transfer exit as likelihood of Ange Postecoglou Tottenham reunion revealed
The Portuguese winger could now be available for a cut-price transfer fee after spending just six months in Saudi Arabia.
Former Celtic hero Jota is among a list of several high-profile Saudi Pro League players poised to return to Europe this month as he looks set to end his Al-Ittihad exile.
According to outlet Hi Koura, the out-of-favour Portuguese winger will depart on a "free" transfer in January after struggling to make an impact in the Middle East.
The ex-Hoops sensation completed a life-changing £25million move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window but found his game time limited due to being excluded from Ittihad's domestic squad by previous boss Nuno Espirito Santo. He was only restricted to making five appearances in friendlies and Asian Champions League matches.
But it appears as though the 24-year-old will finally be allowed to depart the club for a cut-price deal after just six months, with Ittihad understood to be happy to "rip up" the player's contract as he looks to pursue other opportunities.
English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a potential transfer swoop for Jota in recent weeks, whom manager Ange Postecoglou knows well from their time together at Parkhead. However, a fresh report from TEAMtalk claims that Spurs' have dropped their interest in pursuing his signature to rule out a highly-anticipated reunion. Jota had maintained a close relationship with Postecoglou, having brought him to Glasgow from Benfica initially on loan in September 2021 before the move was made permanent the following season after Celtic decided to trigger his £6.5million buyout clause. The player and his representatives will continue to hold discussions with potential suitors before deciding his next destination. Having signed a three-year deal at Al-Ittihad and earning roughly £180,000-per-week, a nominal fee will undoubtedly need to be paid to the Saudi club in order for them to terminate his contract.