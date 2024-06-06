All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as Scotland prepare for Euro 2024.

Those behind the scenes at Celtic and Rangers will both be hard at work preparing for next season already.

Many of their stars compete at Euro 2024, are in other internationals or are simply enjoying their holidays. Celtic came out on top again this season, but they head into next season knowing they need to up their game in the Champions League.

Rangers, meanwhile, will be desperate to close the gap on their rivals having led for much of the season only to fall short with a disappointing end to the campaign. Here we round up all the latest news surrounding the two Glasgow giants.

Edouard to move on

Former Celtic favourite Odsonne Edouard could be set for pastures new this summer, with Crystal Palace reportedly listening to offers for the striker this summer. Edouard has been with the Eagles since since 2021, scoring 18 goals in 93 league appearances, while he netted 57 in 94 league outings for Celtic across three years.

According to the South London Press, Edouard will be on Palace’s transfer list this summer with a value of around £20m, with Jean-Philippe Mateta very much the lead striker at Selhurst Park these days. Edouard recently appeared at a Celtic awards night, admitting: “Yeah, every game like a fan. And I'm happy about the win yesterday and I hope we will finish well and take the title." The 26-year-old could be a good addition for the Hoops as they prepare for the Champions League, although Palace will likely want something close to £10million having spent £14million to land him three years ago, and also given his age.

Cordoba goes elsewhere

Rangers have missed out on Panama international Jose Cordoba, who has agreed a deal to join Norwich City in the Championship instead. The soon to be former Levski Sofia star said: “I see Norwich is like a family, and I was looking for something like that. The idea of the club and the feeling went directly to me and I felt that I had to make this choice." Rangers were heavily linked with a move for the centre-back, but reports claim the Gers were only willing to pay £2million upfront plus add-ons, while Norwich were happy to pay the £3.2million transfer fee in one. That saw the Canaries come out on top, and sporting director Ben Knapper was left happy with the deal, saying: "We’re delighted to welcome José and his family to Norwich City. ⁠He is a player we have been tracking for a long time and we think he fits really well with what we’re looking for.

