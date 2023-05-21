Celtic in Seville: The 12 best fan photos ahead of 2003 UEFA Cup final - gallery

Hoops fans earned widespread praise from UEFA and FIFA for their “exemplary conduct” in the Spanish city.

‘The Bhoys from Seville’

That was the nickname used to refer to Celtic’s outstanding travelling support during the club’s sensational run to the 2003 UEFA Cup final in the searing heat of Seville, which culiminated in an agonisiging 3-2 extra-time defeat to Porto.

An estimated 80,000 Hoops fans desenced on southern Spain by plane, car, bus, train and boat - many without tickets for the match - after the club had embarked on their most successful European campaign since reaching the 1970 European Cup Final. Not only had they become the first Scottish side in 16 years to reach a European final, it was the first time in 23 years that Celtic had managed to remain in European competition beyond Christmas.

Tickets for the clash against the Portuguese outfit had been selling for up to £500 in the build up, while Spanish police had issued a warning to travelling fans to avoid purchasing over 700 fake briefs that were circulating in the days leading up to the game. Large screens were set up within a mile of the Estadio Olimpico for those unfortunate not to have secured a ticket.

Roughly 33 charter flights departed Scotland before midday on the day of the match, carrying an additional 11,000 supporters who would later party in a carnival atmosphere after congregating in the Cathedral area of the city in almost 40 degree heat.

Despite the manner in which their team lost, Celtic fans received widespread praise for their exemplary conduct and were awarded Fair Play Awards by UEFA and FIFA “for their extraordinarily loyal and sporting behaviour.”

Here, we take a look at 12 of the best fan photos you might not have seen before 20 years on...

1 . Celtic fans travelled to Seville in their thousands for the 2003 UEFA Cup final against Porto.

2 . An estimated 80,000 Celtic fans headed to southern spain and were partying near the city’s cathedral area.

3 . A group of supporters make their way to the stadium in near 40 degree temperatures.

4 . One fan shows off his wacky sunglasses, moustache and sombrero outside the ground.

Next Page Page 1 of 3