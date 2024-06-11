Getty Images

One Celtic star is being linked with a loan exit as Brendan Rodgers prepares his squad for next season.

Celtic star Sead Haksabanovic could be on his way out of the club despite having a long-term deal at Celtic Park. The winger joined the Hoops in 2022, going on to make 26 league appearances, but he was then loaned out to Stoke City last season, making 19 outings there.

Hakšabanović was loaned out last season and drew a response from Brendan Rodgers after posting on Instagram, writing: “If they don’t see your value maybe you’re not at the right place.” Asked about that comment, Rodgers responded: “I said before there may be players who would want to go and play games, get starts. Haksabanovic is one of those. To be fair, I’m not on social media so I don’t know. I did speak to him. I was a bit surprised, to be honest.

“Certainly since I came here he’s been offered nothing but respect by everyone, certainly from myself in terms of the communication with him. But this is a new generation and new wave of player. It doesn’t matter to me.”

With uncertainty surrounding the winger’s Celtic future both short-term and long-term, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have reported that Serie A club Parma are interested in a deal. It’s claimed talks are already underway with the Bhoys to see if a loan deal can be worked out.

A top division move would surely be something Haksabanovic would want, especially given he has been vocal over his lack of opportunities at Celtic. The winger said in October: “Before I came to Stoke I hadn’t started a game since April. And before that, when I started a couple of games in a row, it was September last year.