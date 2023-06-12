The Hoops have expressed an interest in signing the talented midfielder who had a trial period with Manchester United.

Managerless Celtic have entered negotiations with Norwegian outfit Vålerenga over the transfer of highly-rated creative midfielder Odin Thiago Holm - with the Scottish champions already submitting an official offer of around £2.5million.

The 20-year-old wonderkid remains one of the most talented youngsters in Norway and previously spent a period on trial at English Premier League giants Manchester United during Jose Mourinho’s tenure five years ago.

Described as a box-to-box central midfielder, Holm captained his country at Under-15s level and has gained plenty of admirers from scouts across Europe after impressing at the Sambor Youth Cup in Poland back in 2017, where he was named player of the tournament after scoring five goals in six games.

Holm has continued his development since leaving Trondheim-based First Division side Ranheim for Vålerenga Fotball in 2019. After signing his first professional contract and scoring his first goal for the club in a 4-0 league win over IK Start in December 2020, he is now on the radar of the Parkhead club.

Danish outfit FC Copenhagen failed in their efforts to sign the talented youngster for around £2.2m last winter, with reports claiming the Hoops are offering a bigger sell-on fee. According to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen Sport, Celtic are “in negotiations” with the struggling Eliteserien side and a move to Glasgow’s East End could be finalised “within a short time.”

Renowned for his excellent close control and dribbiling ability, Holm was taken off at half-time during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Stromsgodset, which left the Oslo club languishing just one point above the relegation play-off spot after their opening 10 matches.

He has yet to be included in Sale Solbakken’s senior national team squad, despite featuring regularly at youth level for Norway. Should he make the switch to Celtic this summer then he would arrive in top conditon ahead of pre-season.