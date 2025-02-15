The latest news and transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action.

Scottish Premiership action returns this weekend and ahead of games involving Celtic and Rangers there’s been plenty of news to unpack.

Both Glasgow giants are already eyeing up new signings ahead of the summer transfer window, while some of their own players are also being weighed up by rival clubs. Rangers, in particular, are in the headlines right now, with the future of manager Philippe Clement continuing to spark debate.

As for Celtic, their Champions League last 16 hopes remain alive heading into next week’s return leg in Germany as they look to overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat in Glasgow against Bayern Munich.

Brendan Rodgers confirms fresh Celtic injury blow

Celtic have been struck down by fresh injury blow with midfielder Paulo Bernardo facing an extended period on the sidelines, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

The Portuguese playmaker has been ruled out of next Tuesday’s Champions League playoff second leg against Bayern Munich and beyond after sustaining an ankle knock in the Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers.

Rodgers had hoped Bernardo would return in time to face the Bundesliga giants in midweek but subsequent scan results have shown the damage is worse than expected, with the 23-year-old now facing up to five weeks out.

Rodgers stated: “Paulo has got his ankle in a boot. So yeah, he’ll be maybe four or five weeks. Paulo’s obviously done great for us this season and what we’ve tried to do with all the players is try and show we keep them fit by rotating and maximising the whole squad.

“Obviously, sadly, he’s our for another little while. But like you say, we’ve still got good numbers in that position. With so many games, it’s needed.”

Fed-up Rangers hero rubbishes Ibrox manager myth

Former Rangers fan favourite Kris Boyd insists club chiefs CAN keep going through managers until they eventually find the right appointment as he moved to rubbish claims that Philippe Clement deserves more time in the Ibrox hot seat.

Previous chairman John Bennett handed the under-fire Belgian an extended contract at the start of the season as a show of commitment after vowing to “end the years of rinse and repeat”, having parted ways with Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale at the earliest opportunity.

But Boyd reckons that’s a load of nonsense. Speaking on the Warm-Up show, he said: “I’m not buying into this myth, to be honest. Everyone’s saying you can’t keep changing managers... but you have to until you get the right one. People forget, Rangers are at one point last year were favourites to win the league and managed to mess it up.

“There’s been an overhaul recently because they had to cut back. If you can look at the manager and say there’s players improving, then carry on. But as it stands right now, I don’t see that. I see a team that’s struggling, I see a team that’s lacking identity.

“You’re hoping something’s going to happen... at Rangers and Celtic you go onto the pitch and make things happen. You force the opposition. I don’t see that at Rangers. I just see hoping that’s something’s going to happen.”