Celtic injury latest after international break as key players close in on returns

The injury latest for Celtic as they prepare to return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 27th Mar 2024, 21:00 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 21:42 GMT

As the international break comes to a close, Celtic will return to action in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Brendan Rodgers and his side eagerly await a trip to Almondvale Stadium to take on Livingston.

The Hoops are currently top of the league table but just one point separates them and their rivals Rangers, so this, and their remaining fixtures are must-wins in their title charge.

Before Celtic prepare to take on Livi this Sunday, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the latest injuries on the senior roster. We've listed the players currently on the sidelines with fitness issues and labelled them as 'ruled out' for the match, or doubtful based on the latest updates.

1. Out: Maik Nawrocki

2. Out: Luis Palma

3. Doubt: Callum McGregor

4. Doubt: Liam Scales

