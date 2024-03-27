Celtic injury latest after international break as key players close in on returns

As the international break comes to a close, Celtic will return to action in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Brendan Rodgers and his side eagerly await a trip to Almondvale Stadium to take on Livingston.

The Hoops are currently top of the league table but just one point separates them and their rivals Rangers, so this, and their remaining fixtures are must-wins in their title charge.

Before Celtic prepare to take on Livi this Sunday, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the latest injuries on the senior roster. We've listed the players currently on the sidelines with fitness issues and labelled them as 'ruled out' for the match, or doubtful based on the latest updates.

1 . Out: Maik Nawrocki The defender remains out after suffering another injury setback. Nawrocki is currently "receiving intensive treatment" on a hamstring injury with a return date yet to be specified

2 . Out: Luis Palma Palma did not leave on international duty and is expected to be out for one month after struggling with "muscle discomfort in his right leg"

3 . Doubt: Callum McGregor As he recovers from an Achilles injury, Rodgers said the club "have to assess that and see where he is at over the next 24 hours"