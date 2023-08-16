Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Team news: Servette vs Rangers starting line-ups confirmed
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Team news: Aberdeen vs Celtic starting line-ups confirmed

Celtic injury latest as timeline for 7 first-team stars emerges amid fitness battle for Rangers showdown - gallery

One player is a “significant doubt” for the crucial first Glasgow derby fixture of the season on September 3rd.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:50 BST

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate heads a list of SEVEN crocked first-team stars facing a fitness race for the upcoming Glasgow derby against Rangers at Ibrox on September 3rd.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers will be monitoring his growing injury list closely ahead of an important run of fixtures for the Parkhead club, with Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers becoming the latest players to pay a visit to the Lennoxtown treatment table.

The pair were forced off during Sunday’s 3-1 Scottish Premiership victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie and while there has been no fresh update on the state of play with regards to their respective injuries, rumours that both stars could be set for a short period on the sidelines would be a massive blow for the Scottish champions.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the current injury situation of seven Celtic players and when they are on course to return to competitive action:

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate was injured midway through the second half.

1. Celtic injury timeline PAP (GlasW)

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate was injured midway through the second half. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

The South Korean striker was ruled out for up to a month and a half last week with a calf injury picked up against Athletic Bilbao. It wasn’t until he spoke to the club’s medical team in training a few days later that he’d felt the problem.

2. Oh Hyeon-gyu: 5 weeks

The South Korean striker was ruled out for up to a month and a half last week with a calf injury picked up against Athletic Bilbao. It wasn’t until he spoke to the club’s medical team in training a few days later that he’d felt the problem. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

The Canadian right-back hasn’t been included in a matchday squad since damaging his ankle in April’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers, but is now “back on the grass running” according to Brendan Rodgers and will be “upping his intensity” in the coming days.

3. Alistair Johnston: 2 weeks

The Canadian right-back hasn’t been included in a matchday squad since damaging his ankle in April’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers, but is now “back on the grass running” according to Brendan Rodgers and will be “upping his intensity” in the coming days. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

The Japanese midfielder suffered what looked like a calf strain against Aberdeen at Pittodrie but it turns out he has sustained a Grade 2 calf tear. A month-long absence is predicted, putting the midfielder’s involvement against Rangers into doubt on Sept 3.

4. Reo Hatate: 4 weeks

The Japanese midfielder suffered what looked like a calf strain against Aberdeen at Pittodrie but it turns out he has sustained a Grade 2 calf tear. A month-long absence is predicted, putting the midfielder’s involvement against Rangers into doubt on Sept 3. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Brendan RodgersGlasgowRangersScottish Football