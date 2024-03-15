Brendan Rodgers has some Celtic injury concerns to consider as his side face St Johnstone this weekend.

The Hoops know a win in this one can put them top of the Premiership and put the onus on Rangers to beat Dundee. Philippe Clement's side currently have a two-point gap on Celtic but all boss Rodgers will be focused on is three points against a side who held them at Parkhead earlier this season.

Counterpart Craig Levein has injury problems to consider too and a training ground blow has created a new one for Rodgers. The Celtic boss said ahead of this one: "They are a very competitive team that we will have to work hard to break down.

“The game earlier in the season at home we could have scored a hatful of goals but we didn’t. In the second game we were nowhere near the speed and tempo I expected from us in the first-half. Then in the second-half we brought the game to the level I expected and had a really good performance.

“You have to be ready from the start and take the game to a high level. The focus is on the game and performing well and whatever the results are is where we will finish for the international break.”

Liam Scales (Celtic) - OUT Defender Liam Scales has joined the lengthy injury list at Celtic after a training ground knock.

Drey Wright (St Johnstone) - OUT The winger remains out with a long-term problem.

Callum McGregor (Celtic) - OUT Celtic captain Callum McGregor could be back after the international break but won't make this.