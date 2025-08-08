Celtic injury news pre-Aberdeen: One player out + three doubts for Pittodrie showdown

Celtic got their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign off to a winning start on flag day last weekend - but now face a tricky trip to the home of their Scottish Cup final conquerors, Aberdeen on matchday two.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were far from convincing as they struggled to break down a resilient St Mirren before Luke McCowan’s deflected 87-th minute winner split the two sides last Sunday.

Their focus now shifts to making the journey north to Pittodrie to face Jimmy Thelin’s Dons for the first time since their Hampden heartache at the end of last season.

Aberdeen suffered a 2-0 defeat at Hearts on Monday night, with their defensive frailties exposed. They will require a significant improvement in performance levels to cause the reigning champions problems.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s clash in the North East:

The former Arsenal star went down injured during the second half on flag day against St Mirren, but Rodgers provided a fitness update on the returning fans favourite by suggesting that the Scotland international will need to have his game time managed.

He declared: “He’s fine, he is still gaining his fitness. He hasn’t played a lot of football in the last few years so we have to manage him in the games. I thought he was excellent. He just came off with a wee bit of cramp.”

A hamstring injury picked up towards the end of last season has prevented the Latvian defender from returning to the pitch over the summer. Missed the Scottish Cup final and is expected to remain sidelined here.

Not injury-related, but the Aussie winger was absent from the matchday squad last weekend and has been blocked from sealing a move to Austrian giants Rapid Vienna. Won’t play any part.