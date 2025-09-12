The latest injury news ahead of Kilmarnock vs Celtic at Rugby Park this Sunday

Celtic will aim to continue their unbeaten start to the new Scottish Premiership season when they make the trip south to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have recorded three wins and a draw from their opening four league matches and currently sit joint top of the table with Hearts, who are in action against Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Hoops boss will be demanding a much-improved performance from their last out - a dire 0-0 draw against their Old Firm rivals. However, they head to a notoriously difficult venue with Killie gunning for their first league win after starting with four consecutive draws.

Stuart Kettlewell is the new man in charge in East Ayrshire and they head into this clash on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Motherwell.

And both managers have a couple of injury worries to be mindful of, with Rodgers considering handing out potential debut to new signings Kelechi Iheanacho and Sebastian Tounekti.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s clash in Ayrshire:

Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - OUT

Still crocked after suffering a hamstring issue in the Champions League playoff first leg against Kairat Almaty last month.

Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) - DOUBT

Brought off at half-time against Motherwell after picking up a hamstring niggle. Unsure whether he’ll be passed fit in time for Sunday’s clash.

Jota (Celtic) - OUT

Portuguese winger is currently sidelined until the turn of the year with an ACL injury sustained back in April.

Scott Tiffoney (Kilmarnock) - OUT

Pacey wide is rated as a doubt for the visit of the champions due to a calf injury.

Anthony Ralston (Celtic) - DOUBT

Withdrew from the Scotland squad due to a minor injury issue, meaning he could now faces a short period on the treatment table.

Jamie Brandon (Kilmarnock) - DOUBT

A groin problem has prevented the former Livingston defender from featuring in recent games an remains doubtful for this weekend.

Auston Trusty (Celtic) - OUT

Has been absent in recent weeks due to suffering with plantar fasciitis and isn’t expected to return until later in the month.

Kieran Tierney (Celtic) - DOUBT

Similar to Ralston, the left-back pulled out of the Scotland squad last week due to concerns over his fitness. Has yet to play a full 90 minutes this season.