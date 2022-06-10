Ange Postecoglou’s side will use the match as another important step in their pre-season preparations

Celtic have accepted an invitation from Legia Warsaw to take part in a special tribute match in honour of iconic former goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

The Hoops confirmed this afternoon they will travel to Poland on July 20th for a clash against the Ekstraklasa side, which will serve as an important step in the club’s pre-season preparations.

Boruc, who spent five years at Parkhead between 2005 and 2010, won three League titles, one Scottish Cup and two League Cups during his time in Glasgow.

Dubbed ‘The Holy Goalie’ by supporters, the shot-stopper named in the Scotland PFA Team of the Year in both 2006/07 and then 2008/09.

He was also part of Gordon Strachan’s side that reached the last 16 of the Champions League in consecutive years.

The 42-year-old has spent eight years of his career with Legia Warsaw across two spells and has also turned out between the sticks for Fiorentina, Southampton andAFC Bournemouth.

Boruc remains the most-capped Polish goalkeeper with a record 65 international caps.

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor admits his team mates are looking forward to the occasion next month.

He told the club website: “Artur is a huge character and was a massive part of Celtic for a number of years performing brilliantly for the club domestically and in Europe and he will always be so highly regarded by everyone here.

“We are looking forward to playing our part in this trubte to Artur, something he richly deserves after such a long and successfull career covering Legia Warsaw, Celtic and a number of other clubs.”

Celtic have announced ticket details for the match will be confirmed shortly.

Meanwhile, former Parkhead boss Ronny Deila has held talks with English Championship side Blackburn Rovers over their vacant managerial position.

The Norwegian is reportedly open to leaving New York City after guiding the Major League Soccer club to MLS Cup success for the first time in their history.

His work in America hasn’t gone unnoticed and the 46-year-old could now be set for a return to British football.

Deila, who spent two successful years in Glasgow by winning back-to-back Premiership titles and a League Cup triumph, has also been linked with Belgian giants Standard Liege.