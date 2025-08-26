The latest transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers as the summer deadline day edges closer

Scottish champions Celtic remain keen on adding attacking reinforcements to their squad as links involving a potential move for Jamie Vardy continue to intensify.

The ex-Leicester City striker remains a free agent after agreeing to leave the Foxes at the end of his contract last season. The forward, who has scored 292 goals over the course of his career, including nine in the Premier League last term, worked under Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium and played a fundamental role in helping the club win the FA Cup under the Northern Irishmen as well. He’s approaching the final years of his professional career at 38-years-old but has continually proven himself to be a trusted goalscorer throughout his 30s while also proving himself as a real leader behind the scenes in the dressing room.

Jamie Vardy ‘keen’ on Celtic transfer

According to a report from Football Insider, Jamie Vardy is ‘keen’ on a move to Celtic this summer. It’s believed the Hoops are weighing up a potential offer to Vardy’s representatives though it’s suggested that interest is not yet advanced.

Scottish runners-up Rangers had been linked with Vardy earlier in the window but are thought to now be diverting their attentions elsewhere as Russell Martin aims to strengthen his side after a disappointing start to the new league season.The Hoops, however, may need to move fast to get Vardy on board after reports emerged from Gianluca DiMarzio stating that Cremonese have made contact with the former England international as they look to take the Sheffield-born forward to the Serie A.

Motherwell face barrier in potential Bailey Rice loan deal

Rangers want Bailey Rice to sign a new contract before even considering sending the youngster out on loan.The 18-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Ibrox and is still yet to put pen to paper over an extension. Rice signed for the Light Blues in 2022 after spending time in the Motherwell academy and remains a player that the Fir Park club admire greatly as they look to strengthen their squad before the end of the summer window.

Rice has played 16 matches in total for Rangers but has only played 45 minutes of first team football under Russell Martin, with his only appearance coming in a 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League Cup.

The midfielder was not included in the matchday squad for any of the opening three league matches and was an unused substitute in Champions League qualifiers against Panathainkos and Viktoria Plzen. He was left out entirely against Club Brugge in a 3-1 first leg defeat at Ibrox and is not expected to feature in the second leg in Belgium as Martin’s men aim to claw their way back from a two goal deficit.