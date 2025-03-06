Celtic January target comes under serious fire as club legend makes 'bad guy' claim

Celtic had been considering signing this winter target.

It has been suggested that Celtic have dodged a bullet by not pursuing one of their January-linked transfer targets.

Prior to their pre-contract agreement to bring Kieran Tierney back home to Parkhead, the Hoops were also exploring other full-back options. The club were looking to push through a loan move for Tierney, which would eventually turn into a full-time switch back to Glasgow. In case talks did not materialise, a list of other potential signings were drawn up.

Last month, Tierney agreed a deal with his boyhood club, which will see him make the move from Arsenal at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The club have confirmed he will make his grand return in July. Before the deal was signed though, Celtic had been linked with Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia. The Hoops had made a list of loan options in reserve, including the 25-year-old international.

While Tierney didn’t make an early move, Celtic did manager to bring in Jeffrey Schlupp on loan from Crystal Palace. This closed their need for a further recruit and Malacia joined PSV on loan until the end of the season instead. His time back on home soil has not been received well, though.

PSV legends slam former Celtic target Malacia

PSV’s pursuit of the Eredivisie title and their crown defence is starting to slip away, with eight points now between them and leaders Ajax. PSV are now without a win in their last four league matches, dropping significant points while Ajax continue their winning streak.

The Eindhoven side lost out to Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday and while the club’s form has been frustrating fans and professionals alike, Malacia’s performances have come under fire.

Club legends and twin brothers René and Willy van de Kerkhof recently criticised PSV and manager Peter Bosz. Malacia was also in the firing line as René blasted the defence.

“Against Go Ahead on Saturday, all three goals conceded were big mistakes in the defence,” the club legend told the Omroep Brabant podcast (via Voetbal Zone).

“A Malacia like that is really a bad buy. I don't want to see him again! He should just go back to Manchester United, get rid of him. You can also blame technical director Earnest Stewart for that, he should have taken a closer look at him.”

Celtic transfer interest in Malacia

Celtic had initially been looking at Malacia as stop-gap signing until the end of the season. While Tierney was the top target, Schlupp eventually signed to cover their limited options at left-back.

The Daily Mail reported that after signing Patrick Dorgu, Man United had opened the floor to offers for Malacia, who only recently returned from an 18-month absence due to a serious knee injury.

The 25-year-old made just three Premier League appearances for the Red Devils before his loan move to PSV. He is yet to experience a win with his new side as they troublesome form continues, with Ajax pulling further away in the Eredivisie title race.