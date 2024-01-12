We rate Celtic's chances of finalising deals for the following list of players linked with the club so far this month...

Celtic transfer rumours have been been few and far between in January so far - but it seems the Scottish champions are finally close to completing their first signing of the window.

The Hoops are on the brink of finalising a deal for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn, with the club currently locked in negotiations over a £2.8million asking price. An agreement is close to being reached between the two clubs.

As for other possible arrivals, left-back and a striker are understood to be the two main areas that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster this month, with a number of fringe men expected to leave the club over the coming weeks.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates the chances of each player linked with Celtic so far this month and assess whether a potential transfer could be in the pipeline:

1 . Nicolas Kuhn - Rapid Vienna VERY LIKELY - Rapid Vienna winger is expected to be announced as the club's first signing of the January window barring any last minute hiccup. His £2.8million move is likely to be concluded this weekend.

2 . Bojan Miovski - Aberdeen IN THE BALANCE - The Dons goal machine seems to be in no rush to leave Pittodrie in this window. However, Celtic's interest is firm and they could yet splash out on the North Macedonian frontman. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

3 . Lawrence Shankland - Hearts UNLIKELY - Potentially a non-starter. Not sure to fit into Celtic's style of play and has close allegiances to rivals Rangers. A move across the city is more likely at this stage.