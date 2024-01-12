Register
BREAKING

Hot or Cold? Celtic January transfer rumours ranked from likely to unlikely - including Miovski & Gelhardt

We rate Celtic's chances of finalising deals for the following list of players linked with the club so far this month...

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 12th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 19:06 GMT

Celtic transfer rumours have been been few and far between in January so far - but it seems the Scottish champions are finally close to completing their first signing of the window.

The Hoops are on the brink of finalising a deal for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn, with the club currently locked in negotiations over a £2.8million asking price. An agreement is close to being reached between the two clubs.

As for other possible arrivals, left-back and a striker are understood to be the two main areas that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster this month, with a number of fringe men expected to leave the club over the coming weeks.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates the chances of each player linked with Celtic so far this month and assess whether a potential transfer could be in the pipeline:

VERY LIKELY - Rapid Vienna winger is expected to be announced as the club's first signing of the January window barring any last minute hiccup. His £2.8million move is likely to be concluded this weekend.

1. Nicolas Kuhn - Rapid Vienna

VERY LIKELY - Rapid Vienna winger is expected to be announced as the club's first signing of the January window barring any last minute hiccup. His £2.8million move is likely to be concluded this weekend.

IN THE BALANCE - The Dons goal machine seems to be in no rush to leave Pittodrie in this window. However, Celtic's interest is firm and they could yet splash out on the North Macedonian frontman.

2. Bojan Miovski - Aberdeen

IN THE BALANCE - The Dons goal machine seems to be in no rush to leave Pittodrie in this window. However, Celtic's interest is firm and they could yet splash out on the North Macedonian frontman. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

UNLIKELY - Potentially a non-starter. Not sure to fit into Celtic's style of play and has close allegiances to rivals Rangers. A move across the city is more likely at this stage.

3. Lawrence Shankland - Hearts

UNLIKELY - Potentially a non-starter. Not sure to fit into Celtic's style of play and has close allegiances to rivals Rangers. A move across the city is more likely at this stage.

UNLIKELY - The 21-year-old striker was rumoured to be on the Hoops' shortlist with a view to a possible loan switch, but the Yorkshire giants don't plan on parting ways with him anytime soon.

4. Joe Gelhardt - Leeds United

UNLIKELY - The 21-year-old striker was rumoured to be on the Hoops' shortlist with a view to a possible loan switch, but the Yorkshire giants don't plan on parting ways with him anytime soon.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursScottish FootballGlasgow