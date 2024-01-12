Hot or Cold? Celtic January transfer rumours ranked from likely to unlikely - including Miovski & Gelhardt
We rate Celtic's chances of finalising deals for the following list of players linked with the club so far this month...
Celtic transfer rumours have been been few and far between in January so far - but it seems the Scottish champions are finally close to completing their first signing of the window.
The Hoops are on the brink of finalising a deal for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn, with the club currently locked in negotiations over a £2.8million asking price. An agreement is close to being reached between the two clubs.
As for other possible arrivals, left-back and a striker are understood to be the two main areas that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster this month, with a number of fringe men expected to leave the club over the coming weeks.
Here, GlasgowWorld rates the chances of each player linked with Celtic so far this month and assess whether a potential transfer could be in the pipeline: