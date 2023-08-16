Celtic ‘keen’ on high-profile Jota replacement but may need to ‘negotiate’ price

Celtic are back in action this weekend as they face Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup while there is still business to be done in the summer transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers is still seeking new players to bolster his first team sqaud for the new season (Pic: Getty)

There are now just two weeks remaining before the summer transfer window slams shut as clubs across the UK look to conclude their business for the remainder of 2023.

Celtic have already had an active window with several new players arriving and many big names also leaving Glasgow’s east end. Swedish centre half Gustaf Lagerbielke is expected to be confirmed as a Hoops player soon as Brendan Rodgers looks to replace Carl Starfelt following his move to Celta Vigo.

Now, reports coming out this morning suggest the Scottish champions could be targeting a high profile replacement for another star who left the club this window. Following Jota’s big money move to Saudi Arabia, it seems that Rodgers may turn to one of his countrymen to fill the void left by the Portuguese winger.

That player is Wolves star Daniel Podence, with Sky Sports news reporters claiming that the Hoops are ‘keen’ on signing the 27-year old before the window shuts. However, the Premier League side apparently want £12 million for the once capped Portugal international although it looks like that fee could be negotiated down.

Per Anthony Joseph (Sky Sports) on Twitter: “Celtic are keen on Wolves winger Daniel Podence. He has one year left on his contract & wasn’t included in the squad last night. Wolves want around £12m, but it’s understood Celtic see room for negotiation, if they make an approach.”