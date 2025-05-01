Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hoops confirm details of bumper new kit deal agreement with Adidas - photos emerge on social media of next season’s predicted home kit

Celtic have confirmed details of a lucrative new and improved kit deal agreement with Adidas deemed the biggest in Scottish football history.

The Hoops initially joined forces with the iconic German sports fashion brand at the start of the 2020/21 season after switching from New Balance, and the money-spinning partnership has proved a major success.

With the current contract due to expire this summer, it’s been widely reported that both parties have shook hands on a bumper TEN-YEAR extension deal, which according to the Daily Record will be in excess of £30 million.

It marks a huge financial boost for the Parkhead club with kit sales and brand recognition understood to be at an all-time high.

A Hoops statement read: “Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce a landmark extension of our partnership with adidas, continuing our journey together as the club’s official kit supplier. This new long-term agreement will see adidas continuing to deliver world-class designs for our first team and training wear across both the men’s and women’s squads.

“They will also continue to create the fan wear that unites our incredible supporters under the iconic green and white. adidas is the trusted supplier of football’s most prestigious tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA EURO, and UEFA Champions League.

“As well as its great association with Celtic, the sports brand partners with some of the world’s other top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

“For Celtic, the extension of this partnership with such a world-renowned brand cements the club’s place as an iconic name in sport globally. This renewed partnership celebrates our shared passion for the game and our commitment to excellence, as we proudly represent Celtic’s legacy on the global stage.”

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson said: “We are delighted to announce this extension to our fantastic partnership. We have enjoyed a hugely successful relationship with adidas, one of the world’s leading sports brands and an organisation of real quality and excellence.

“Now, to be able to further extend this great association really reflects the strength and stability of the Club and the power of our enduring relationship. This is a hugely significant announcement for Celtic, the biggest official kit supplier partnership in the club’s history and one we are sure will delight our supporters worldwide allowing us to look to the future together with confidence.”

Adidas said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with this iconic and legendary football club, with such a passionate and dedicated global community of supporters. The club has seen great success on and off the pitch across all teams over the last four years, and we look forward to the next stage in our partnership.”

In 2023, Adidas helped the Scottish champions break into the top 20 biggest-selling kits of the year, generating a whopping £29m in sales. They also provide kits for a host of European giants including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The announcement comes after various images were leaked on social media this morning of what appears to be Celtic’s new home kit for the 2025/26 season and it features one unique twist - a faint TARTAN design on the green hoops.

Predicted 2025/26 home kit has been leaked | X

Reports in November last year indicated the club were set to incorporate the famous Scottish pattern into their latest home strip - as well as modelling their away strip on the famous 'bumble bee' look made famous in the late 90s, first manufactured by Umbro.

In comparison to the 2023/24 home kit worn by Ange Postecoglou’s title-winning side, which featured a somewhat darker shade of green with what was described as a ‘glass pattern’ running through it, the predicted kit for next term is the first time Adidas will have experimented with the hoops.