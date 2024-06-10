All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as Scotland prepare to begin Euro 2024.

As Scotland prepare to kick off their Euro 2024 campaign this week, the chiefs at both Celtic and Rangers will already be preparing for next season, with both sides bidding to get a head start on recruitment.

Celtic claimed a league and cup double in the season just gone, with Philippe Clement’s Gers collapsing down the stretch in the title race. It will be interesting to see whether Clement can correct that next season, and indeed whether Celtic choose to prioritise the Champions League a little more. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both clubs.

Hateley on Rangers signings

Former Rangers man Mark Hateley has named the two players he would like to see his old club sign this summer as they look to make up the gap between themselves and their biggest Rangers.

"Miovski and Shankland, they all fit into that group. Obviously they score goals at this level, which is important, but you’ve got to be careful of what you bring in,” he told Betting Sites. “Because I think invariably you’re looking at the domestic league of, you know, being able to negotiate your way and navigate your way through that league.”

"It’s the European situation that you’ve got too, so you’ve got to look for players that have got to be able to go to that level and at that level, I think you’re looking at a different price bracket. So that’s where we are right now at Rangers. I don’t know how much money we have to spend and what sort of quality we can pick up." Speaking recently about his Hearts future, Shankland said: “For me, I am here. I am contracted to Hearts for another season. My mindset wouldn't change from that until the day comes when Hearts say: ‘We're punting you!’ Of course, we've got the Euros but when I come back and get involved it will be straightforward.”

Tierney asking price

Former Celtic star Kieran Tierney looks to be available on a bargain deal this summer. According to The Sunday Post , the full-back, who has fallen out of favour across the last couple of years, will be made available for just £10million this summer. That’s despite Arsenal forking out around £25million for the Scot when they signed him from Celtic.

Tierney spent last season on loan with Real Sociedad, and a return to the Basque Country doesn’t appear likely. Celtic have been linked, but £10million would be a big investment for the Hoops given Brendan Rodgers will want to strengthen a number of areas this summer.

Rodgers was asked about signing Tierney last summer, and speaking back then, the Celtic boss said: “There’s been lots of players linked with here with me coming back. All I know is Kieran is like myself, we loved our time here. When I spoke to him down the road in the Premier League, every time we met up all we talked about was Celtic.

“He’s a Celtic man but he’s at a fantastic club in Arsenal. You can just never say never in football. Who knows what might happen? We wouldn’t be able to buy Kieran for £25-£30million, that’s for sure, or the figures I see banded about. I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t be able to pay the huge salary he’s on.