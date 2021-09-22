The former Hoops striker believes manager Ange Postecoglou needs to altar his team set-up

Celtic legend John Hartson reckons his former club are going to need a “miracle” to stand any chance of winning back the Scottish Premiership title this season.

After clinching nine consecutive domestic titles and rubber-stamping their position as the dominant force in Scottish football, the Hoops saw their historic ten-in-a-row bid disintegrate rapidly last term as they finished a disastrous campaign 25 points behind their Glasgow rivals Rangers.

The dramatic collapse cost Neil Lennon his job with new manager Ange Postecoglou left to pick up the pieces amid a major squad overhaul.

His Parkhead revolution has yet to take off after losing three out of their first six league games, which included an Old Firm Derby defeat.

Despite their inconsistent run of form, Celtic supporters will be pleased with the style of football the Australian head coach is trying to implement over the first few months of the season.

However, ex-striker Hartson, who played 146 times for the Bhoys and scored 88 goals, believes Postecoglou needs to consider altering the way his team is set-up.

He told Go Radio’s football show: “I think Rangers started the season as favourites for me anyway.

“Celtic are in a transition, they lost ten players. Ange has had to come and completely build a new team.

“So there are going to be some hiccups from a Celtic point of view, particularly away from home.

“Nobody likes to see or hear it, certainly Celtic fans, but it was going to happen and I don’t think there will be any pressure or any panic on Ange.

“With his professionalism and his managerial record he’ll obviously think ‘I need to start winning games away from home’.

“Maybe set up differently, I think they’ve got to be a little bit more pragmatic when they’re going forward in terms of being hit on the counter-attack.

“They’ve got to defend properly in that sense and put players back in position.