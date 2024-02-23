Joe Hart will retire at the end of the season (Pic: SNS)

Celtic's number one transfer recruitment priority has become all the more clear this week after current first choice goalkeeper Joe Hart confirmed he will not be signing a new contract and will hang up his gloves at the end of the current season.

The former Manchester City and England stopper will bring his illustrious career to an end at Celtic Park and will leave a big hole in the first team picture that will need filled. It will almost certainly be the case that they need to bring in a new keeper to replace Hart and club legend Pat Bonner has said he doesn't believe any of the current back-up keeper are good enough to fill the void.

The Hoops currently have Scott Bain, who recently signed a new contract, and Benjamin Siegrist behind Hart but Bonnar says he 'ins't convinced' by either of them and doesn't believe there is any emerging talent in the youth ranks that would be ready for such a big step up.

In an interview with the Scottish Sun, he said: "It’s good that Joe has ended any uncertainty over his future. He’s a top professional and now wants to do all he can to make sure his final season here is another successful one with Celtic.

"Joe came to Scotland and settled a situation at the club that was very precarious. They brought in a keeper, Vasilis Barkas, who had cost big money, and it hadn’t worked out.

“Celtic needed someone in that position who could provide stability, and Hart’s done that very well over his period here. He’s excelled at making big saves at the right time.

I’ve a lot of time for him. He’s been great value for what he cost. For his level of experience, in the Premier League and Serie A and for England, a fee of £1m was a bargain. He will be one of the leaders in the Celtic dressing room along with Callum McGregor — and for that reason he’ll also be a big miss.

“I like the way Hart conducts himself and the way he speaks. On and off the pitch he’s been a leader in every respect. Joe’s been a great role model at Celtic — works hard, does all the right things. I’m sure he’ll want his final months at the club to be as successful as possible.