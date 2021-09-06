Former Celtic star Pierre van Hooijdonk has backed hitman Giorgos Giakoumakis to net 20-plus goals for the Parkhead club this season and fill the void left by Odsonne Edouard.

Pierre van Hooijdonk has tipped new Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to hit 20-plus goals Picture: SNS

The new Hoops striker, one of 12 summer signings made by manager Ange Postecoglou, finished last season as the Eredivisie top scorer with 26 goals from 30 games.

Celtic supporters will hope the Greek international – signed from VVV-Venlo on a five-year-deal – can make an immediate impact after fan favourite Edouard completed his Deadline Day move to English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

With fellow frontman Leigh Griffiths also sealing a loan switch to Dundee for the remainder of the season, Giakoumakis could be in line to make his eagerly anticipated debut against Ross County this weekend.

And while van Hooijdonk reckons his style of play is different to Edouard, he is adamant Giakoumakis will set the Scottish Premiership alight if utilised in the correct way.

The Dutch legend, who scored a staggering 44 goals in 69 appearances during his time at Celtic, told Mailsport: “I think he’s capable of scoring 20-plus goals for Celtic this season.

“If you use him properly and play to his strengths, he’s going to get the club a lot of goals.

“The level of his finishing is top class. If you look at his goals, most of them are really good goals, with a real identity. They’re not just all about power.

“I can understand what he tries to do with his finishes, even when he misses chances.”