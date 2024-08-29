Martin O'Neill, former Celtic manager | Getty Images

The iconic former Celtic manager believes his old club are miles ahead of Rangers at present

Martin O’Neill admits Rangers don’t have enough quality in their squad to lay a glove on his former club Celtic this season as he previewed Sunday’s first Old Firm derby of the season at Parkhead.

The legendary ex-Hoops boss believes Philippe Clement’s side are not at the levels required to pose much of a threat to Brendan Rodgers’ side in the Scottish Premiership title race and is confident the men in green and white will make it four-in-a-row this term.

Celtic have won 12 out of the last 14 league titles and O’Neill - who won three titles in Glasgow’s East End between 2001 and 2005 - insists his old side can dominate Scottish football for a number of years as the financial gap between the two clubs continues to grow.

Asked how big a gap there currently is between the two sides, O’Neill replied: “The game on Sunday could go either way, but you’re talking about the bigger picture over a whole season and Celtic are definitely so much stronger than Rangers. I don’t think Rangers are strong at all and I don’t think they have the quality of player at their disposal in too many positions that would warrant a whole season unless they bring some people in.

“Apparently, from a distance, it seems they have to get players off their books so that’s even more worrying if you’re the manager. But at this minute, Rangers could maybe go and pull off a result this weekend and think things are rosy, but over the whole season if the two sides remain as they are at the minute, I just don’t think Rangers are strong enough to go away from home and are absolutely cast iron to win some matches.

“I know there are messages coming out of Rangers that it’ll take time for them to compete. Well, I’m not so sure you’re given that time. Money aside, Rangers supporters would want their team to be not just competing but eventually becoming the dominant force again (in Scottish football). That’s been a long time coming.”

Quizzed on whether he can see Rangers posing any sort of threat to Celtic if the Parkhead club continue to hit their top level under Rodgers, O’Neill stated: “I obviously know Brendan, not that particularly well but I do know him. His record has been excellent, especially in the Old Firm games it’s extraordinary. But I don’t know the Rangers manager at all. Given the players he has at his disposal, I think he’s done remarkably well. It would’ve been a blow to him last year... I immediately think of the Ross County game when it was still within Rangers grasp to go and win the league.

“They had an opportunity, they take the lead in a match and end up losing the game, they lose momentum, everything at that particular stage. Because confidence is kind of brittle at Ibrox or Hampden at this minute, you need to win an Old Firm game for starters and you need to keep going on a consistent level thereafter. And I don’t think Rangers have that at the moment, but I might be proved wrong.”

