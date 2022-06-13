Abada enjoyed a successful debut season at Celtic Park after joining last summer for an initial fee of around £3.6m.

Liel Abada is now worth more than FOUR times the transfer fee Celtic paid for his services last summer, according to Maccabi Petah Tikva chairman Avi Luzon.

The Parkhead side signed the winger for around £3.6million from the Israeli club and he enjoyed a memorable debut season with the Hoops.

Abada scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists as he clinched the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Celtic's Liel Abada has scored and provided plenty of goals. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 20-year-old netted his first international goal against Iceland in the Nations League earlier this month and Luzon has been impressed with his development over the last 12 months.

He told One: “When I said that Manor (Solomon) is worth €20million (£17m) people laughed.

“I was wrong, he is already worth €40million today (£34m). Liel’s worth today is much more than what he was sold for. €20million (£18m).

“I am sure that they will continue to show their good ability and lead the Israeli national team to a major tournament.

“I love them. I always knew that their place was in the line-up of the senior national team and in the future their place is guaranteed in the line-up. I enjoy seeing them, I feel very proud.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Mathew Ryan believes the addition of Harry Kewell to the Celtic coaching staff can continue to promote Australian football in a positive light.

The former Liverpool, Leeds United and Galatasaray attacker is expected to join up with Ange Postecoglou at Celtic Park this summer.

GlasgowWorld revealed last week the 43-year-old has been lined up for a first-team coach role and Ryan insists his arrival could boost other Australian players and coaches to earn chances in the European game.

Speaking to the Australian Associated Press, he said: “Another well-respected, and deservedly so, name in football linking up there with Ange from what I can see is only going to be a positive.

“I wish them all the best if that is the case that enetuates that way and they’re working together.

“Hopefully they can just keep growing a strong Australian name or respect in European football or in world football.