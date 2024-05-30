Celtic 'linked' goalkeeper closes in on Saudi Arabia move ahead of contract expiry
One of Celtic’s transfer priorities this summer will be the goalkeeper position. Brendan Rodgers has known for months that he will need a new stopper this summer with Joe Hart hanging up his boots after an enjoyable spell with the Hoops.
A number of goalkeepers have been linked, including departing Wolfsburg star Koen Casteels, who has been with the German club since 2015, racking up a mammoth 238 league appearances and winning eight Belgium caps along the way. The 31-year-old has been a regular in the Belgium squad but has been stuck behind Thibaut Courtois whenever he is present.
This summer, Casteels is set for pastures new after he did not pen a new contract with Wolfsburg. He said earlier this month: “I don’t have a new club yet. We’ve already held initial talks, but it’s not 100 per cent certain which club I’ll be playing for next season.” On his time at Wolfsburg, he added: “I definitely have a strong bond with Wolfsburg. My son was born in Wolfsburg, so I’ll always have that connection with the city and the club.
“When I look back on my career after my playing days are over, Wolfsburg will definitely be the club at which I spent the most time, and which allowed me to transform from a youngster into an established Bundesliga goalkeeper. Wolfsburg will always be the best thing that happened in my career. I’ll always be grateful and will always carry the club and city in my heart.”
Celtic were tipped to make a move, but it seems as though they have missed out. According to HLN, the Belgium international will instead head to Saudi Arabia, with newly promoted Al Qadsiah set to go on a spending spree this summer. Although, Casteels will arrive for free given his contract at Wolfsburg has come to an end.
It’s a blow for Celtic, although they do still have plenty of time to find a new goalkeeper, and they will surely have already put together a list of targets given they already knew Hart would be leaving the club this summer. Hart enjoyed three years and more than 100 league appearances with Celtic, and he leaves on the back of a league and cup double.
"It's brilliant," manager Rodgers said of Hart’s winning farewell. "He's finished on a clean sheet. I said to the players on Friday, this is a guy who has worked for 21 years.
"We have some young players who have just completed their first season training with us and have had 200 sessions over the course of the season. Joe has done about 4200 training sessions in his career. And, do you know what, every time I see him in training, it's like his first one. His enthusiasm, his love of the game, his leadership and everything about the man is top class. And what a way for him to finish. He's a double winner at a club that'll idolise him now for the rest of his life. I'm just so, so pleased for him."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.