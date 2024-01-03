Celtic linked Scott McKenna on his 'love' for Parkhead and family links to Hoops

The Nottingham Forest centre back has been open about his support of the Scottish Champions.

Celtic are being linked with a transfer move for Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna with the January transfer window having opened earlier this week.

The 27-year old Scotland international is in the final six months of his contract at the City Ground and is reportedly available for a 'cut price' deal this window having made just five appearances for the English Premier League side this season. Hoops supporters will remember that Brendan Rodgers made a move to bring the defender to Celtic Park during his first spell in charge.

McKenna was with Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen but the Dons rejected a £3.5 million offer in August 2018 from Rodgers' Hoops. They also knocked back later bids from Aston Villa and Queen's Park Rangers before eventually accepting a £3 million offer plus add ons from Forest in 2020.

Back in 2020, the Kirriemuir born centre back had established himself as a regular in the Scotland side and spoke to our sister title The Scotsman. In that interview he opened up on a number of things including his links to Celtic through his season ticket holding dad.

He said: “My dad was a Celtic season-ticket holder. I went to a few Celtic games round the time when they were doing well in Europe. I remember being there when Alan Thompson scored versus Barcelona. I used to love going to a midweek game at Parkhead under the lights."

It is understood that McKenna isn't short of interest this transfer window and, if Celtic are indeed pursuing a move, they could face competition for his signature. However, those family links and the opportunity to play European football for the Hoops 'under the lights' at Celtic Park could prove very tempting for the 27-year old.