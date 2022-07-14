Celtic have been linked with a move for a Liverpool star, with Blackburn Rovers also in the running to secure his signature.

Centre back Ben Davies arrived at Anfield from Preston North End during the Reds’ crisis-hit 2020/21 season, when a number of their key defenders were ruled out.

However, he is yet to make an appearance for the side and spent last season out on loan at Championship side Sheffield United.

It is now being reported that Celtic have renewed their interest in bringing the defender to Celtic Park, having been linked with him several times in the past.

Liverpool defender Ben Davies.

The Parkhead club could face competition from Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, with a £4 million price tag attached.

Celtic signed Cameron Carter Vickers this summer following a great loan spell, with American forming a strong partnership with Carl Starfelt.

However, other centre back option Christopher Jullien missed almost a year-and-a-half through injury and his contract is up next summer.

Ange Postecoglou has ruled out a move for promising PSG midfielder Edouard Michut, according to the Scottish Sun.

When asked about a move for the youngster, he said: “Yeah, good player, but no.”

He was also questioned about a move for Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy. The 31-year-old, who last played at Shanghai Port, has a wealth of experience and has been linked with a move to Glasgow.