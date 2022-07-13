Celtic have been linked with a move for a PSG midfielder, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking at signing Edouard Michut from the Ligue 1 giants.

Fabrizio Romano has also tweeted about the rumours, posting on social media: “Celtic are in advanced talks to sign Edouard Michut.

“Paris Saint-Germain are open to let him go - first proposal to be submitted soon, permanent deal now discussed.

Edouard Michut could move to Celtic Park.

“Opening bid will be around €2.5m.”

The 19-year-old has been at PSG since 2016 and has previously been linked with moves to clubs including Manchester City, Valencia and Juventus.

The youngster made his league debut during the 2020/21 season and made five league appearances last season.

However, it’s Sky Sports says that he has grew frustrated with the lack of a game time and a route into the first team.

It’s also been reported that he has fallen out with the PSG hierarchy and was given a warning from new sporting advisor Luis Campos, after failing to show up to a meeting.