Register
BREAKING

The 26 most valuable Scottish players including stars from Celtic, Liverpool, Man Utd and more - gallery

Players from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Arsenal also feature but no Rangers stars make the cut.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 21:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 21:09 GMT

The January transfer window is now open and clubs across Scotland and further afield have already started making moves.

There are likely to be at least a few transfers involving high profile Scottish players this month and there could be significant transfer fees involved. Using data from football statistics site Transfermarkt we've taken a look at the projected valuations of those players to try and work out a rough indication of those values.

Here are the 26 most valuable Scottish players, according to data from Transfermarkt, including stars from Celtic, Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and more:

Transfermarkt value: €35m

1. Andy Robertson

Transfermarkt value: €35m

Transfermarkt value: €30m

2. John McGinn

Transfermarkt value: €30m

Transfermarkt value: €30m

3. Aaron Hickey

Transfermarkt value: €30m

Transfermarkt value: €28m

4. Scott McTominay

Transfermarkt value: €28m

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolManchester United